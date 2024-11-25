News & Insights

LanzaTech Global Strengthens Board with Thierry Pilenko

November 25, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

LanzaTech Global ( (LNZA) ) has issued an announcement.

LanzaTech Global, a leader in carbon recycling, has bolstered its board by appointing Thierry Pilenko, a seasoned expert in energy and infrastructure, as it advances its carbon management technology. Pilenko’s four decades of experience are expected to enhance LanzaTech’s strategic growth and profitability, leveraging his track record in deploying large-scale projects. This move is seen as a vital step in LanzaTech’s mission to transform waste carbon into sustainable solutions, fostering a circular carbon economy.

