Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech Global, Inc., is set to present on “Enabling a Circular Carbon Economy” at ChemIndix in Saudi Arabia. The presentation highlights innovative approaches in chemistry aimed at transforming carbon utilization, attracting attention from those interested in sustainable industrial practices. However, the presentation details are not filed for legal liabilities under securities regulations.

