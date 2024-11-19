News & Insights

Lanvin Group’s Strategic Outlook Ahead of Virtual AGM

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Lanvin Group Holdings (LANV) has released an update.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited, a global luxury fashion entity, has announced its virtual annual general meeting scheduled for December 11, 2024, providing shareholders an open platform to engage with management. The company, which boasts a portfolio of iconic brands, continues to focus on expanding its global influence and achieving sustainable growth through strategic investments. Lanvin Group is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker LANV.

