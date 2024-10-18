Lantronix Unveils Qualcomm-Powered Solution: Will LTRX Top Line Gain?

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX recently launched SmartLV, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, targeting low-voltage substations and distribution automation in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial applications. Powered by the Qualcomm QCOM IQ-615 processor, LTRX’s latest innovation will debut at Enlit Europe, a leading energy industry event, from Oct. 22-24, 2024, in Milan, Italy.



With its advanced AI and edge computing capabilities, the SmartLV Gateway aims to deliver unparalleled real-time visibility, control and automation, empowering Distribution System Operators (DSOs) to optimize energy flow, ensure grid stability and manage critical energy infrastructure with unmatched precision. The state-of-the-art platform harnesses the power of AI to enable intelligent energy steering. It can respond to real-time conditions, optimize energy flows and stabilize grids even during peak loads, providing a crucial tool for DSOs to balance supply and demand while ensuring energy reliability.

Advanced Features of LTRX’s SmartLV Gateway

The Multi-Protocol Communication capability ensures smooth integration with both legacy and modern infrastructure. The gateway supports a wide range of communication interfaces, including Ethernet, Serial, I/O and industrial protocol conversion suites, allowing flexibility and ease of deployment across various energy infrastructure setups. The gateway is LTE and 5G-ready, making it future-proof and capable of handling high-speed cellular communication. This capability ensures reliable, uninterrupted, real-time data transmission, allowing DSOs to make quick, informed decisions.



The AI-driven edge computing capability enables the gateway to perform low-latency analysis and decision-making directly at the substation level. This edge computing model reduces response times significantly, enabling split-second decisions that can mitigate potential disruptions and improve overall grid efficiency.



As energy grids become more connected and reliant on digital technologies, they are exposed to evolving cyber threats. Lantronix has equipped the SmartLV Gateway with InfiniShield, an advanced cybersecurity framework that protects against cyberattacks.



Lantronix’s Percepxion IoT Edge Platform enhances the SmartLV Gateway’s capabilities by offering a simplified platform for managing deployments. Through this platform, DSOs can monitor and control their infrastructure effortlessly, with features like global cellular plans and VPN security integrated into the system.

LTRX to Gain From Enhanced Collaboration With QCOM

The SmartLV Gateway is the result of a long-standing partnership between Lantronix and Qualcomm, combining the best of both companies' expertise. QCOM’s leading-edge AI and connectivity solutions, paired with LTRX’s deep knowledge of IoT solutions for industrial and smart grid applications, have designed a powerful tool that addresses the energy sector’s most pressing challenges. This is expected to benefit LTRX’s top line in the long run.



Recently, the firms unveiled five new System-in-Package (SiP) solutions. These SiPs, powered by QCOM’s cutting-edge processors, are poised to redefine industrial and enterprise and IoT capabilities, combining leading-edge performance, scalability and cost efficiency.



Weakness in the Embedded IoT Solutions business Software & Services businesses amid growth in the IoT System Solutions business continues to pose headwinds. In the last reported quarter, IoT System Solutions revenues climbed an impressive 156% year over year. However, net sales in Embedded IoT Solutions and Software & Services declined 40% and 3.2%, respectively, owing to tougher year-over-year comparisons. Stiff competition in the IoT market and the dynamic global macroeconomic backdrop are additional concerns.

LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, Lantronix has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 5.5% against the sub-industry’s growth of 4.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.