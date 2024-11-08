Lantheus price target lowered to $120 from $135 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Lantheus (LNTH) to $120 from $135 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Given that pricing and share loss headwinds have already begun to impact Q3 and Q4, plus the still lingering uncertainty around CMS’s final 2025 payment for Pylarify, the lack of a firm commitment from the management around Pylarify growth in 2025 added uncertainty as to whether pricing headwinds into next year might be worse-than-feare, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds however that it still believes in Pylarify 2025 growth.

