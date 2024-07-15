News & Insights

Lantheus Acquires Meilleur Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) announced acquisition of Meilleur Technologies, which includes NAV-4694, expanding the company's Alzheimer's disease pipeline. Through the acquisition, Lantheus has the worldwide exclusive rights to ß amyloid PET imaging agent, NAV-4694, which is in Phase 3 development. The company said the acquisition of this asset complements its next generation F18-labeled PET imaging agent candidate, MK-6240.

Lantheus will provide an upfront payment as well as potential additional development and commercial milestone payments. Also, Lantheus will make royalty payments for research revenue and commercial sales.

