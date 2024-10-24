News & Insights

Lanthanein Resources Advances Exploration at Lady Grey Project

October 24, 2024

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Lanthanein Resources Limited has received approval to commence drilling at its Lady Grey Project in Western Australia, targeting a promising conductor plate identified through recent geophysical surveys. The exploration aims to uncover potential gold and base metal deposits, building on historical gold production in the region. This development highlights Lanthanein’s strategic efforts to capitalize on favorable geological conditions at the site.

