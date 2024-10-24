Lanthanein Resources Advances Exploration at Lady Grey Project

Frontier Resources Limited (AU:LNR) has released an update.

Lanthanein Resources Limited has received approval to commence drilling at its Lady Grey Project in Western Australia, targeting a promising conductor plate identified through recent geophysical surveys. The exploration aims to uncover potential gold and base metal deposits, building on historical gold production in the region. This development highlights Lanthanein’s strategic efforts to capitalize on favorable geological conditions at the site.

For further insights into AU:LNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.