Landstar System Reports Challenging Q3 2024 Earnings

October 29, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Landstar System ( (LSTR) ).

Landstar System, Inc. reported a challenging third quarter of fiscal 2024 with earnings per share of $1.41 and revenue of $1.214 billion, reflecting a slight sequential increase in truck revenue per load. Despite the tough freight environment, Landstar’s network of independent business owners and employees maintained strong performance, focusing on safety and service. The company continued its commitment to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, while maintaining a robust financial position with $531 million in cash and short-term investments.

