Landstar System Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $48.951 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $41.893 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $1.432 billion from $1.211 billion last year.

Landstar System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.951 Mln. vs. $41.893 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.432 Bln vs. $1.211 Bln last year.

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