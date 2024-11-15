News & Insights

Landstar System Announces Key Leadership Appointments

November 15, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Landstar System ( (LSTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Landstar System, Inc. has appointed Joseph J. Beacom as President of its subsidiary, Landstar System Holdings, Inc., effective December 1, 2024, with a base salary of $400,000 and potential bonuses under the Executive Incentive Compensation Plan. Matthew Miller will succeed Beacom as Vice President and Chief Safety and Operations Officer, with a $300,000 base salary and similar bonus eligibility. These leadership changes aim to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and safety protocols.

