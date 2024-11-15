Landstar System Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Landstar System ( (LSTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Landstar System, Inc. has appointed Joseph J. Beacom as President of its subsidiary, Landstar System Holdings, Inc., effective December 1, 2024, with a base salary of $400,000 and potential bonuses under the Executive Incentive Compensation Plan. Matthew Miller will succeed Beacom as Vice President and Chief Safety and Operations Officer, with a $300,000 base salary and similar bonus eligibility. These leadership changes aim to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and safety protocols.

For a thorough assessment of LSTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.