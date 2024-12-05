Land’s End reports Q3 adjusted EPS 6c, consensus 3c

Reports Q3 revenue $318.63M, consensus $315.21M. Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout the third quarter, we sustained momentum from our deliberate efforts to drive higher quality sales, resulting in growth in both gross margin and gross profit dollars. Our sharp focus on innovation and creating solutions for life’s every journey is supporting the continued evolution of our strategy and brand. In addition to serving our loyal existing customers, our new customer acquisition increased 20% year-over-year, and is up mid-teens year-to-date. As we look to the holiday season, the Black Friday through Cyber Monday weekend met our expectations and was characterized by strong customer engagement with balanced performance across our channels.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.