Landi Renzo Announces New Capital Increase Plan

Landi Renzo S.p.A. has received approval for its capital increase plan, allowing for the issuance of up to 12.6 million new shares on Euronext STAR Milan. The shares are to be offered to existing shareholders, with the majority shareholder, GBD Green by definition S.p.A., committing to a significant portion of the subscription. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s position in the sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure sectors.

