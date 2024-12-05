Land Securities CFO Boosts Stake in Company Shares

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Land Securities Group PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Simms, has expanded her stake in the company through a recent acquisition of shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Simms now holds 222,385 ordinary shares valued at over £1.3 million, reflecting her confidence in the firm’s financial prospects. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting ongoing insider investment activity.

For further insights into GB:LAND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.