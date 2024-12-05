News & Insights

Land Securities CFO Boosts Stake in Company Shares

December 05, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Land Securities Group PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Simms, has expanded her stake in the company through a recent acquisition of shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Simms now holds 222,385 ordinary shares valued at over £1.3 million, reflecting her confidence in the firm’s financial prospects. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting ongoing insider investment activity.

