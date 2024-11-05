Land Securities CFO Bolsters Shareholdings with New Purchase

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Land Securities Group PLC announced that their Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Simms, has increased her holdings with the purchase of additional shares valued at over £1.35 million. This transaction reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s stock performance, aligning with the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares were acquired at the London Stock Exchange at a price of £6.08 each.

For further insights into GB:LAND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.