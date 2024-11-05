Land Securities CFO Bolsters Shareholdings with New Purchase

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.
Land Securities Group PLC announced that their Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Simms, has increased her holdings with the purchase of additional shares valued at over £1.35 million. This transaction reflects ongoing confidence in the company’s stock performance, aligning with the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares were acquired at the London Stock Exchange at a price of £6.08 each.
