Lamb Weston Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) reported higher fourth-quarter sales and continued volume growth in fiscal 2026, led by North America, while international operations faced pressure from weaker European demand, higher costs and disruption tied to the Middle East conflict.

Fourth-quarter net sales increased 6% from a year earlier, including a 7% increase in sales volume and a 2% favorable currency effect, partly offset by a 3% decline in price and mix. On a constant-currency basis, net sales rose 4%. The quarter marked Lamb Weston's sixth consecutive quarter of sales-volume growth.

“We made meaningful progress as an organization in fiscal 2026,” President and CEO Mike Smith said, pointing to the stabilization of the company’s North American business, progress on cost savings and reduced capital spending.

North America drives quarterly performance

North America net sales rose 9% in the fourth quarter, as volume increased 11%, supported by customer wins, share gains, retention and an extra week in the fiscal calendar. Price and mix declined 2%, with price investments and a shift toward lower-priced channels, including chains and private label, each contributing to the decline.

North American segment EBITDA increased 17%, or $45 million, in the quarter. Smith said volume growth, modest price-and-mix investment and cost savings more than offset inflation. The segment ended the fiscal year with a 26% EBITDA margin, according to Smith.

U.S. restaurant traffic was flat during the quarter, based on Circana Crest data cited by Chief Financial Officer Jim Gray. Quick-service restaurant traffic was also flat, as 3% growth in quick-service chicken traffic was largely offset by a 4% decline in quick-service burger traffic.

Smith said the company extended several large customer contracts during the year, supported customer rollouts and introduced higher-margin limited-time offers. He also said Lamb Weston’s U.S. net promoter score rose from the prior year and was the highest among major competitors, according to the company’s proprietary research.

For the full fiscal year, North America net sales increased 3%, with a 9% volume increase partly offset by a 6% price-and-mix decline. The company said the 53rd week in fiscal 2026 added $86 million to annual North American sales.

International business faces EMEA headwinds

International net sales declined 2% in the fourth quarter. Sales volume fell 2% and price and mix declined 4%, while currency provided a partial offset. Growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America was more than offset by conditions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including shipment disruption and higher freight costs resulting from the Middle East conflict.

Gray said quick-service traffic declined 2% in the U.K. and France and 1% in Italy during the quarter, while traffic rose slightly in Germany and Spain. The company also faced higher raw potato costs, lower fixed-cost absorption amid slower European demand and higher freight expenses.

For the full year, international sales increased 1%, aided by a 5% currency benefit and 2% volume growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Price and mix declined 6%. On a constant-currency basis, international sales declined 4%.

International EBITDA declined for the year due to lower organic sales in a competitive environment and higher manufacturing costs. The higher costs included write-offs of excess potatoes, lower utilization at international plants and startup expenses at the company’s Argentina facility.

Lamb Weston temporarily curtailed a line in the Netherlands during the fourth quarter and announced plans in June to close an older plant in Broekhuizenvorst, Netherlands. Smith said the facility represents about 10% of EMEA production capacity. He said the closure is expected to improve utilization by roughly 10 percentage points, moving utilization into the high-80% to low-90% range.

Executive Chair Jan Craps said the company is conducting a broader strategic review of its international footprint, evaluating country clusters, profit pools, resource allocation and potential roles for mergers and acquisitions, partnerships or divestitures. “Technically, everything is on the table,” Craps said in response to an analyst question, adding that more details are expected at an investor day planned for early calendar 2027.

Cash flow, cost savings and shareholder returns

Full-year adjusted EBITDA declined 9%, as international challenges only partly offset gains in North America. The extra week added $29 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year.

The company generated $943 million of operating cash flow, up $75 million from the prior year, helped by $55 million of favorable working-capital changes. Capital expenditures fell by more than $240 million year over year to $410 million, resulting in free cash flow of $537 million.

Lamb Weston returned $321 million to shareholders during fiscal 2026, including $208 million in cash dividends and $113 million in share repurchases. The company repurchased $63 million of stock during the fourth quarter. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable Sept. 4.

At year-end, the company had approximately $1.3 billion available under its revolving credit facility. Net debt was $3.8 billion, and its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.4 times on a trailing 12-month basis.

Smith said the company exceeded its first-year cost-savings milestone under a program targeting at least $250 million in annualized run-rate savings by the end of fiscal 2028. The first-year target had been $100 million. Savings have come from supply-chain improvements, lower manufacturing cost per pound and reduced selling, general and administrative expenses, he said.

Fiscal 2027 outlook

For fiscal 2027, Lamb Weston expects net sales ranging from flat to up 1% compared with a 52-week adjusted fiscal 2026 sales base of $6.5 billion. The company forecast adjusted operating income of $720 million to $800 million, adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.25, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.90 for the comparable 52-week fiscal 2026 period.

The outlook assumes flat global restaurant traffic. Gray said lower raw potato costs, further supply-chain savings, higher utilization and the absence of prior-year potato write-offs and Argentina startup costs are expected to be largely offset by inflation in other inputs.

North America sales are expected to range from flat to up low single digits on a comparable-week basis, with low-single-digit volume growth and a low-single-digit price-and-mix decline.

International sales are expected to decline by low single digits, reflecting competitive conditions in EMEA, while international EBITDA is projected to improve 40% to 50% as prior-year charges are lapped.

First-quarter fiscal 2027 sales are expected to be flat and EBITDA is expected to decline by the low teens before earnings growth accelerates through the remainder of the year.

The company expects operating cash flow of $750 million to $800 million and capital expenditures of approximately $380 million to $410 million in fiscal 2027. On an accrual basis, it expects investments of up to $350 million as it applies tighter capital-allocation discipline.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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