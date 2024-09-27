Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is likely to register a top-and-bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Oct. 1, 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, suggesting a decrease of 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 73 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 55.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.

Things to Consider About Lamb Weston’s Upcoming Results

Lamb Weston has been facing a dynamic operating landscape, marked by softened global restaurant traffic and reduced demand for frozen potatoes due to ongoing menu price inflation. LW expects this supply-demand imbalance to persist throughout fiscal 2025.



In first-quarter fiscal 2025, management anticipates a decline in sales in the mid to high single digits, with volume expected to decrease by mid-single digits. This outlook reflects the lingering effects of share losses, weak restaurant traffic and the recent voluntary product withdrawal. Our model suggests a 3.5% decline in volumes in the quarter under review.



Input cost inflation poses further financial pressure on the company. Higher cost per pound, an unfavorable product mix and increased investments in pricing and trade support are likely to have put pressure on margins in the fiscal first quarter. We expect the adjusted operating margin to contract 340 basis points to 11% in the fiscal first quarter.



However, Lamb Weston has been benefiting from a pricing effort. Efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity have also been working well.

