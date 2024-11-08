News & Insights

Lamar Advertising raises FY24 AFFO view to $7.85-$7.95 from $7.75-$7.90

November 08, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus is for FY24 FFO $8.09. CEO Sean Reilly said, “In addition, Q4 revenue growth is pacing ahead of Q3. Consequently, we are raising full year guidance for diluted AFFO to a range of $7.85 to $7.95 per share.”

