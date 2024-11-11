Lamar Advertising price target raised to $135 from $125 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to $135 from $125 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is raising total growth estimates following Q3 results and updated full year guidance, noting that it expects double digit dividend per share growth in both 2024 and 2025.

