Lakeside Holding to acquire Hupan Pharmaceutical for $600,000

November 11, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Lakeside Holding (LSH) is pleased to announce that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sichuan Hupan Jincheng Enterprise Management Co., has entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire Hupan Pharmaceutical, gaining entry into the medical logistics sector. The acquisition, valued at $0.6M, is anticipated to deliver approximately $7M of annual revenues to Lakeside. Founded in May 2024 and headquartered in Wuhan, Hupan Pharmaceutical is a comprehensive pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain service provider with verticals in brand promotion and healthcare technology support. Hupan Pharmaceutical is licensed for drug wholesale, retail, and third-class medical device distribution in China, with recent expansion to include refrigerated and frozen pharmaceuticals, peptide hormones, and other critical medications.

