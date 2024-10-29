News & Insights

LakeShore Biopharma Achieves Nasdaq Compliance Milestone

October 29, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

LakeShore Biopharma (LSB) has released an update.

LakeShore Biopharma has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement after its shares achieved a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 11 consecutive days. This milestone resolves an earlier non-compliance issue and reflects positively on the company’s stock performance. Investors can now look forward to more stable trading conditions for the biopharmaceutical firm.

