Lakeland Industries Adjusts Executive Employment Strategy

November 04, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

An announcement from Lakeland Industries ( (LAKE) ) is now available.

Lakeland Industries has shifted its executive employment strategy, choosing to operate without formal agreements for its top officers. This change includes terminating COO Hui An’s contract and not renewing CFO Roger Shannon’s, while continuing their roles on an at-will basis. To support this transition, the company introduced a Severance and Change in Control Plan offering financial benefits to executives under certain conditions. This strategic move is designed to provide flexibility and align with potential market shifts, making it a point of interest for investors and market followers.

