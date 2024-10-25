News & Insights

Lakeland Financial Highlights Growth and Financial Health

October 25, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

The latest update is out from Lakeland Financial ( (LKFN) ).

Lakeland Financial Corporation, known for its consistent shareholder value creation, is set to engage investors and analysts with its latest presentations. The company boasts strong financial health with a long-term return on equity exceeding 13%, highlighting impressive growth in tangible book value and profitability over the past decade. With headquarters in Indiana, Lakeland’s Lake City Bank operates 54 branches and showcases robust capital management, diversified deposit composition, and a promising path for economic growth in expanding markets.

