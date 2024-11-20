News & Insights

Lake Resources Spotlights Kachi Project Progress

November 20, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has highlighted its Kachi Project’s progress with recent feasibility studies confirming the project’s potential. The company remains committed to advancing its lithium resources and addressing market needs amid evolving economic conditions. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projects.

