Lagardère SA Announces Share Buyback Initiative

October 25, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Lagardere SCA (FR:MMB) has released an update.

Lagardère SA has initiated a buyback program to acquire up to 200,000 of its own shares as part of its performance and free share plans. The agreement for this buyback will run from October 29, 2024, to January 13, 2025, following shareholder approval earlier this year. The liquidity agreement with BNP Paribas Financial Markets has been suspended, with the funds earmarked for the buyback.

