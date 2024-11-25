LaFleur Minerals Updates Board and Project Focus

First Responder Technologies (TSE:LFLR) has released an update.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. has announced the resignation of independent director Michael Stier and the termination of its advisory services agreement with Altitude Capital Consultants. The company is focused on advancing its Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill in Quebec, which promise significant development potential.

