Laekna Partners with Eli Lilly on Obesity Drug Development

November 19, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. has entered into a clinical collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop LAE102, a promising drug candidate aimed at treating obesity. This partnership will see Lilly funding and executing a phase I study in the U.S., while Laekna retains global rights to the monoclonal antibody that targets muscle regeneration and lipid metabolism. This development could position LAE102 as a novel option for quality weight control, attracting investor interest in Laekna’s future endeavors.

