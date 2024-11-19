Laekna Partners with Eli Lilly on Obesity Drug Development

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. has entered into a clinical collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop LAE102, a promising drug candidate aimed at treating obesity. This partnership will see Lilly funding and executing a phase I study in the U.S., while Laekna retains global rights to the monoclonal antibody that targets muscle regeneration and lipid metabolism. This development could position LAE102 as a novel option for quality weight control, attracting investor interest in Laekna’s future endeavors.

