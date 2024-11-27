Laekna, Inc. Raises HK$230 Million Through Share Placement

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. successfully completed the placement of 17.6 million new shares, raising approximately HK$230.3 million in net proceeds. The shares, priced at HK$13.36 each, were allocated to professional and institutional investors, expanding the company’s issued share capital by 4.33%. This strategic move aims to bolster Laekna’s financial position and support its growth initiatives.

