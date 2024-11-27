News & Insights

Stocks

Laekna, Inc. Raises HK$230 Million Through Share Placement

November 27, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Laekna, Inc. successfully completed the placement of 17.6 million new shares, raising approximately HK$230.3 million in net proceeds. The shares, priced at HK$13.36 each, were allocated to professional and institutional investors, expanding the company’s issued share capital by 4.33%. This strategic move aims to bolster Laekna’s financial position and support its growth initiatives.

For further insights into HK:2105 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.