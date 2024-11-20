News & Insights

Laekna, Inc. Announces Share Placement to Raise HK$230 Million

November 20, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. has entered into an agreement to place 17,636,000 new shares at HK$13.36 each, representing a 15.01% discount on the previous day’s closing price. This move is set to raise approximately HK$230.3 million in net proceeds, expanding the company’s capital base by 4.33% upon completion. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the deal is contingent on stock exchange approvals.

