Laekna, Inc. Announces Share Placement to Raise HK$230 Million

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.
Laekna, Inc. has entered into an agreement to place 17,636,000 new shares at HK$13.36 each, representing a 15.01% discount on the previous day’s closing price. This move is set to raise approximately HK$230.3 million in net proceeds, expanding the company’s capital base by 4.33% upon completion. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the deal is contingent on stock exchange approvals.
