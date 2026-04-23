Ladder Capital Corp. Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.61 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $15.89 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $74.22 million from $68.07 million last year.

Ladder Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.61 Mln. vs. $15.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $74.22 Mln vs. $68.07 Mln last year.

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