Labrador Iron Ore Receives IOC Dividend

November 27, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Labrador Iron Ore (TSE:LIF) has released an update.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) has announced that it will receive a dividend of approximately CDN $21.3 million from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) in December. This dividend is based on LIORC’s 15.1% equity interest in IOC. Investors should note that this announcement pertains to the dividend LIORC will receive, not a dividend distribution to LIORC’s own shareholders.

