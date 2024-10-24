Labrador Gold Reports Promising Hopedale Findings

Labrador Gold Corp (TSE:LAB) has released an update.

Labrador Gold Corp has announced promising results from its 2024 exploration at the Hopedale Project, revealing significant gold findings at various sites including a high-grade sample of 32.32g/t Au at the Thurber North. The project highlights the potential to extend the gold trend and uncover diverse mineralization styles across its expansive Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt.

For further insights into TSE:LAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.