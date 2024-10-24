News & Insights

Labrador Gold Reports Promising Hopedale Findings

October 24, 2024 — 10:36 am EDT

Labrador Gold Corp (TSE:LAB) has released an update.

Labrador Gold Corp has announced promising results from its 2024 exploration at the Hopedale Project, revealing significant gold findings at various sites including a high-grade sample of 32.32g/t Au at the Thurber North. The project highlights the potential to extend the gold trend and uncover diverse mineralization styles across its expansive Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt.

