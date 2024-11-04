News & Insights

Labor Relations accuses Grindr of violating labor law, Bloomberg says

November 04, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel office is accusing Grindr (GRND) of violating federal labor law by enforcing a return-to-office mandate in retaliation against workers who were trying to organize, Josh Eidelson of Bloomberg reports. The complaint, filed Friday, also accuses the company of illegally refusing to recognize and negotiate with the workers’ union, agency spokesperson Kayla Blado told Bloomberg. The Communications Workers of America union said Grindr’s policy forced roughly 80 of its 178 employees to resign last year, Eidelson points out.

