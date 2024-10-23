La Rosa Holdings reports preliminary 9-month revenue $45M

La Rosa Holdings (LRHC) announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling an estimated $45 million. This represents an approximately 120% increase in revenue year-over-year, as compared to the same period in 2023. Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “Our growth rate accelerated during the first nine months of 2024, driven by exceptional year-over-year performance, as compared to the same period in 2023, resulting from the acquisition of real estate brokerage franchisees and an increase in agent count. We recently announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a real estate brokerage firm that generated over $19 million in revenue for 2023 and has more than 950 agents across multiple states. The firm also offers a proprietary cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed specifically for real estate agents. This potential acquisition aligns with our vision of advancing technology-driven real estate solutions, expanding our market presence, and delivering greater value to agents through innovative, integrated platforms.”

