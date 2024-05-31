News & Insights

La Chapelle Fashion Outlines General Meeting Rules

May 31, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6116) has released an update.

Xinjiang La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. has established rules to regulate the conduct of its general meetings, ensuring they operate in accordance with Chinese laws, the company’s Articles of Association, and Hong Kong Listing Rules. The rules outline the powers of the general meeting, including making key business decisions, electing directors and supervisors, and approving financial plans. It emphasizes the Board’s duty to organize these meetings diligently and the authority it grants to shareholders to exercise their legal rights.

