L3Harris Technologies awarded $999M contract from U.S. Navy

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) has received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award from the U.S. Navy, worth up to $999M, to provide U.S. and coalition forces with resilient communications technology. Over the next five years, L3Harris will deliver its Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals. L3Harris is one of two providers of the MIDS JTRS solution, which is a critical, software-defined Link 16 resilient communication radio for a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.

