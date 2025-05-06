Markets
LHX

L3Harris Receives $214 Mln In Orders To Support German Armed Forces

May 06, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Tuesday said it has received multiple orders expected to total $214 million under Germany's Digitalization - Land Based Operations (D-LBO) program.

These orders include delivery of interoperable communication systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the German armed forces.

L3Harris' resilient communications solutions leverage battle-tested hardware and robust waveform technology, which support the D-LBO program's objective for German armed forces to be more operationally efficient and coalition interoperable.

These orders follow other recent awards the company has received for Falcon radios, including for the Netherlands' FOXTROT and the U.S. Army's HMS programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.