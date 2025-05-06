L3Harris Receives $214 Mln In Orders To Support German Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Tuesday said it has received multiple orders expected to total $214 million under Germany's Digitalization - Land Based Operations (D-LBO) program.

These orders include delivery of interoperable communication systems to enhance the operational capabilities of the German armed forces.

L3Harris' resilient communications solutions leverage battle-tested hardware and robust waveform technology, which support the D-LBO program's objective for German armed forces to be more operationally efficient and coalition interoperable.

These orders follow other recent awards the company has received for Falcon radios, including for the Netherlands' FOXTROT and the U.S. Army's HMS programs.

