L3Harris, Palantir announce strategic partnership

L3Harris (LHX) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced a strategic partnership to propel advanced technology development and accelerate L3Harris’ digital transformation. The companies’ complementary capabilities – including L3Harris’ sensors and software-defined systems and Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform – will together enable new levels of capability and resilient connectivity across the joint-all-domain network, ensuring warfighters can make more informed decisions faster to protect our nation’s security and that of our allies. “As the industry’s Trusted Disruptor, we are committed to collaborating with innovative partners to deliver unmatched value to our global customers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “Our work to date has demonstrated the meaningful impact of integrating our capabilities, and we will build upon these efforts to enhance performance across domains.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LHX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.