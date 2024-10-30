News & Insights

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. Hosts Insightful Investor Webinar

October 30, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. invites investors and financial enthusiasts to join their upcoming webinar led by key executives, Raphael Lamm and Amar Naik, to explore insights and strategies related to the fund’s performance and outlook. This event offers a valuable opportunity for participants to deepen their understanding of stock market investments and gain insider perspectives from experienced professionals.

