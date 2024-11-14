Kyverna Therapeutics Reports Q3 Loss Amid Rising R&D Costs

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. ( (KYTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Emeryville, California, developing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, with a focus on its lead product candidate, KYV-101. In the latest earnings report, the company disclosed significant increases in both research and development and general administrative expenses, resulting in a net loss of $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. This marks an increase from the $15.5 million loss reported in the same quarter of 2023. Despite the losses, Kyverna completed a successful initial public offering earlier in the year, raising $336.2 million in net proceeds, which helped strengthen its financial position with cash and cash equivalents totaling $321.6 million by the end of the quarter. The company’s management acknowledges the ongoing financial challenges but remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and exploring strategic collaborations to support future growth.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.