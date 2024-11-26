News & Insights

Kyushu Railway Company Strengthens Governance and Diversity

November 26, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

November 26, 2024

Kyushu Railway Company (JP:9142) has released an update.

Kyushu Railway Company is dedicated to enhancing corporate governance by establishing transparent decision-making frameworks and reducing unnecessary cross-shareholdings. The company aims to foster sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and diverse employee engagement, focusing on long-term value improvement. Efforts include promoting diversity within the workforce and aligning managerial appointments with employee demographics.

