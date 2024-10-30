Kyocera’s H1 2024 Financial Report Shows Mixed Results

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation reported a slight increase in sales revenue for the first half of 2024, despite a significant decline in operating profit and profit attributable to owners. The company implemented a 4-for-1 stock split, which affected earnings per share calculations. Investors should note the revised dividend forecasts amidst these financial changes.

