Kyndryl, Nokia to offer advanced data center networking solutions

December 04, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Kyndryl (KD) and Nokia (NOK) announced an expansion of their partnership portfolio to offer advanced data center networking solutions and services to global enterprises. To support the expanded solutions, Kyndryl intends to integrate Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation technology, an infrastructure automation platform that harnesses real-time data and machine learning to enable full automation of data center networks with Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered, open-integration digital business platform that enables customers to observe and orchestrate their entire technology environment, and for network automation management.

Stocks mentioned

KD
NOK

