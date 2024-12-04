Kyndryl, Nokia to offer advanced data center networking solutions

Kyndryl (KD) and Nokia (NOK) announced an expansion of their partnership portfolio to offer advanced data center networking solutions and services to global enterprises. To support the expanded solutions, Kyndryl intends to integrate Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation technology, an infrastructure automation platform that harnesses real-time data and machine learning to enable full automation of data center networks with Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered, open-integration digital business platform that enables customers to observe and orchestrate their entire technology environment, and for network automation management.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.