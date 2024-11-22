News & Insights

Stocks

Kyndryl Holdings initiated with a Buy, ‘Street high’ $40 target at BofA

November 22, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, BofA initiated coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (KD) with a Buy rating and “Street high” $40 price target The “world’s largest provider of IT infrastructure services” has “diligently cultivated an increasingly profitable book of business” since the spin from IBM (IBM) in 2021 and is targeting a return to organic constant-currency growth by fiscal Q4 of FY25, the analyst tells investors. While acknowledging the recent meaningful share price outperformance following the positive investor day on November 21, the firm believes the improving mix and growth trends are not fully reflected in the current multiple and sees room for further upside, the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.