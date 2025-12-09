KYMR Stock Surges on Upbeat Data From KT-621 Atopic Dermatitis Study

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics KYMR were up 41.6% yesterday after the company announced positive data from the phase Ib BroADen study, which evaluated its lead pipeline candidate KT-621 for treating atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of type 2 inflammation.

Year to date, shares of Kymera have rallied 134.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 19.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Data from KYMR’s BroADen Study

The open-label, single-arm phase Ib BroADen study evaluated KT-621 across two doses (100 mg and 200 mg) in patients with moderate-to-severe AD.

Data from the study showed that treatment with KT-621 led to deep STAT6 degradation in both the 100 mg and 200 mg doses, with median reductions of 94% in the skin and 98% in the blood, showing that the candidate’s effects in healthy volunteers translated well to AD patients.

Treatment with KT-621 also led to strong reductions in disease-relevant type 2 biomarkers in blood, including Thymus and Activation-Regulated Chemokine (TARC) – median reduction of 74% in patients with baseline TARC levels comparable to Sanofi’s SNY Dupixent (dupilumab) studies on AD, Eotaxin-3, IL-31, IgE, and in core type 2 inflammation and AD disease-relevant gene sets in skin lesions.

KT-621 demonstrated strong clinical activity across all measured endpoints in the phase Ib BroADen study, including a mean 63% reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and a mean 40% reduction in peak pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS).

Patients with asthma who received KT-621 experienced a median 56% reduction in FeNO along with improvements in asthma control. Also, patients with allergic rhinitis who received KT-621 experienced significant symptom relief and better quality of life.

Treatment with KT-621 was generally safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse side effects observed.

The positive phase Ib BroADen results highlight KT-621’s potential as a first-in-class, once-daily oral therapy for type 2 inflammatory diseases. Its week-4 outcomes were comparable to—and in some cases exceeded—published data for SNY’s blockbuster drug, Dupixent, which is approved for several types of inflammatory diseases, including moderate-to-severe AD.

KYMR’s Other Development Activities

Kymera recently initiated dosing in the phase IIb study, BROADEN2, evaluating KT-621 in patients with moderate-to-severe AD. It expects to report data from the BROADEN2 trial by mid-2027.

Meanwhile, Kymera is on track to initiate a phase IIb study, BREADTH, in moderate-to-severe asthma patients in the first quarter of 2026.

Conducting parallel phase IIb studies in AD and asthma is expected to accelerate KT-621’s development and determine the appropriate dosing strategy for subsequent parallel phase III registrational programs spanning several type 2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory conditions.

In the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of its pipeline candidates remains the key focus area for Kymera.

