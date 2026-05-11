KWT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the VanEck Vectors Solar Energy ETF (Symbol: KWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.45, changing hands as low as $38.21 per share. VanEck Vectors Solar Energy shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.295 per share, with $41.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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