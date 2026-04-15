KWR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/16/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/16/26, Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.508, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $127.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $98.255 per share, with $183.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.49.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KWR makes up 2.16% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding KWR).

In Wednesday trading, Quaker Houghton shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.