KWESST Boosts Production and Secures Funding

October 23, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

KWESST Micro Systems (TSE:KWE) has released an update.

KWESST Micro Systems has successfully ramped up the production of its ARWEN cartridges, outsourcing to a Canadian manufacturer to meet growing demand. Additionally, the company secured a financing facility of up to $250,000 CAD to support its military contracts, ensuring a non-dilutive source of funding.

