KW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/11/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.48 per share, with $11.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.03.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KW makes up 2.84% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (Symbol: MARB) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KW).
In Tuesday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further KW Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.