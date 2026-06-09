KW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/11/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/26, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $11.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 6/11/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.48 per share, with $11.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.03.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KW makes up 2.84% of the First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (Symbol: MARB) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KW).

In Tuesday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further KW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.