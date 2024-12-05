KVH Industries, Vroon completed deployment of Starlink/VSAT connectivity

KVH Industries (KVHI) announced that, together with international shipping leader Vroon, they have completed the deployment of Starlink/VSAT hybrid connectivity aboard 58 Vroon vessels. The hybrid configuration employs new Starlink Flat High Performance Terminals and Starlink service configured to work in concert with the existing KVH TracPhone(R) V7-HTS VSAT terminals and Iridium Certus units already onboard Vroon’s fleet.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KVHI:
- KVH Industries introduces its TracNet Coastal, TracNet Coastal Pro terminals
- KVH Industries Faces Revenue Decline Amid Industry Shifts
- KVH Industries reports Q3 EPS (6c) vs (23c) last year
- KVH Industries, Pacific Basin complete hybrid connectivity, management upgrade
- Kvh Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.