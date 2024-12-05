News & Insights

KVH Industries, Vroon completed deployment of Starlink/VSAT connectivity

December 05, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

KVH Industries (KVHI) announced that, together with international shipping leader Vroon, they have completed the deployment of Starlink/VSAT hybrid connectivity aboard 58 Vroon vessels. The hybrid configuration employs new Starlink Flat High Performance Terminals and Starlink service configured to work in concert with the existing KVH TracPhone(R) V7-HTS VSAT terminals and Iridium Certus units already onboard Vroon’s fleet.

