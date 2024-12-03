News & Insights

KVH Industries introduces its TracNet Coastal, TracNet Coastal Pro terminals

December 03, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

KVH Industries (KVHI) introduced its TracNet Coastal and TracNet Coastal Pro terminals, expanding its extensive multi-channel portfolio of maritime products and services with a cellular/Wi-Fi system. TracNet Coastal, which utilizes exclusive KVH Fusion eSIM technology, is a high-performance, single-cable, marine-grade cellular/Wi-Fi solution offering connectivity in 135 countries. In addition to serving as a standalone hybrid communication system, TracNet Coastal is ideal for a hybrid enhancement when coupled with VSAT and low earth orbit, LEO, services.

