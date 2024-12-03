KVH Industries introduces its TracNet Coastal, TracNet Coastal Pro terminals

KVH Industries (KVHI) introduced its TracNet Coastal and TracNet Coastal Pro terminals, expanding its extensive multi-channel portfolio of maritime products and services with a cellular/Wi-Fi system. TracNet Coastal, which utilizes exclusive KVH Fusion eSIM technology, is a high-performance, single-cable, marine-grade cellular/Wi-Fi solution offering connectivity in 135 countries. In addition to serving as a standalone hybrid communication system, TracNet Coastal is ideal for a hybrid enhancement when coupled with VSAT and low earth orbit, LEO, services.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KVHI:
- KVH Industries Faces Revenue Decline Amid Industry Shifts
- KVH Industries reports Q3 EPS (6c) vs (23c) last year
- KVH Industries, Pacific Basin complete hybrid connectivity, management upgrade
- Kvh Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.